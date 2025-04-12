Tommaso Augello News: Assists in heavy defeat

Augello assisted once to go with nine crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Inter Milan.

Augello assisted Roberto Piccoli shortly after halftime to bring his side back into the game at 2-1. He attempted nine crosses throughout the game, including two corners. This was his sixth assist of the season and his third in the last six games. He continues to be his team's main set-piece taker with 63 so far this year.