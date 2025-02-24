Tommaso Augello News: Attempts 15 crosses

Augello registered 15 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Augello attempted as match-high 15 crosses (three accurate) Sunday as Cagliari were defeated in a tight 1-0 affair versus Juventus. Over his last five appearances (four starts) the full-back has attempted at least five crosses in each appearance and 46 crosses in all (10 accurate), creating seven chances. Angelo has supplied three assists over his 26 Serie A appearances (20 starts) this season.