Tommaso Augello News: Dishes assist in Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Augello assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate), five clearances and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Bologna.

Augello teed up Roberto Piccoli with a pinpoint delivery from the left flank on the opening goal but then struggled to keep up with the opponents on the other end. He's up to fourth helpers in the campaign. He hadn't had one in six tilts. He has notched seven key passes, 38 crosses (10 accurate), six corners and 10 tackles (four won) in the last five matches.

Tommaso Augello
Cagliari
