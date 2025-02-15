Tommaso Augello News: Effective in Atalanta tilt

Augello had eight crosses (one accurate), three clearances, two tackles (zero won) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Augello notched his third consecutive start over Adam Obert and led his team in deliveries with a decent margin, although he wasn't very precise. He also helped shut down the opponents on the other end. He has assisted once and added six chances created, 32 crosses (eight accurate)m eight tackles (three won) and nine clearances in the last five rounds.