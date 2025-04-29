Tommaso Augello News: Good on both end against Verona

Augello generated four crosses (one accurate), five clearances, one tackle (one won) and one corner in Monday's 2-0 victory over Verona.

Augello was busy in both phases, which allowed him to put together a well-rounded stat line. He has tallied four or more crosses in the last five matches, totaling 28 (eight accurate) and posted a key pass and a tackle in four of them, registering five and nine (six won) respectively.