Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommaso Augello headshot

Tommaso Augello News: Good on both end against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Augello generated four crosses (one accurate), five clearances, one tackle (one won) and one corner in Monday's 2-0 victory over Verona.

Augello was busy in both phases, which allowed him to put together a well-rounded stat line. He has tallied four or more crosses in the last five matches, totaling 28 (eight accurate) and posted a key pass and a tackle in four of them, registering five and nine (six won) respectively.

Tommaso Augello
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now