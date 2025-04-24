Fantasy Soccer
Tommaso Augello News: Passable versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Augello recorded four crosses (zero accurate), two clerances and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Augello wasn't on point with his deliveries and didn't pace his team in such a stat as he usually does, but he kept up his production, as he has launched there or more in 12 straight fixtures, averaging just over six per game. He has also created at least one chance in four of the last five matches, providing two assists and adding four corners, nine tackles (six won) and nine clearances.

