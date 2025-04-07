Tommaso Augello News: Pretty good in Empoli game

Augello had one shot (zero on goal), three tackles (all won), one block and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Empoli.

Augello was a positive contributor on both ends and came away with a well-rounded stat line but wasn't on point with his deliveries. He has assisted twice in the last five rounds, posting three key passes, 20 crosses (five accurate), 12 tackles (nine won) and 16 clearances in the last five tilts. Adam Obert has shaken off an injury and could eat at his minutes.