Tommaso Augello News: Serviceable versus Genoa

Augello won two of two tackles and registered three crosses (one accurate), three clearances and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Augello fell out of the XI after five consecutive starts but was deployed early after Florinel Coman (ankle) bowed out and was a decent contributor on both ends. He'll compete with Adam Obert and Mattia Felici if his teammate misses time. He has assisted once and added seven key passes, 34 crosses (nine accurate), nine tackles (four won) and 18 clearances in the last five matches, with one clean sheet.