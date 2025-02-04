Tommaso Augello News: Seven crosses Monday

Augello recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Lazio.

Augello made his first start since Dec. 28 Monday and marked the occasion with seven crosses, his ninth match this season with seven or more. He failed to turn any of those into a chance created though, his fourth time in his last six matches without a chance created. He also won two tackles and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.