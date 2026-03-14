Tommaso Baldanzi Injury: Available for Verona game

Baldanzi (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's bout against Verona.

Baldanzi will return after skipping one fixture because of a mild thigh problem and will likely begin as a sub after starting twice before the hiccup, as he was a late call and didn't have a clean week of training. His replacement, Patrizio Masini, is suspended, so he'll split duties with Ruslan Malinovskyi, Junior Messias and Amorim. He has launched at least one cross in his three Genoa appearances, amassing five deliveries (one accurate) and logging four key passes and one shot on target during that stretch.