Tommaso Baldanzi Injury: Makes squad for Cremonese game

Baldanzi (calf) has been called up for Sunday's fixture versus Cremonese.

Baldanzi will be available to make his Genoa debut after nursing a calf problem for nearly two months. He'll likely make a couple of cameos before being seriously in contention for a starting job in a pair of positions. He had a limited role at Roma, starting twice in his last six showings, scoring once and adding eight shots (four on target), two chances created and three crosses (one accurate).