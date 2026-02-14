Tommaso Baldanzi Injury: Makes squad for Cremonese game
Baldanzi (calf) has been called up for Sunday's fixture versus Cremonese.
Baldanzi will be available to make his Genoa debut after nursing a calf problem for nearly two months. He'll likely make a couple of cameos before being seriously in contention for a starting job in a pair of positions. He had a limited role at Roma, starting twice in his last six showings, scoring once and adding eight shots (four on target), two chances created and three crosses (one accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now