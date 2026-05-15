Tommaso Baldanzi Injury: Should be back versus Milan

Baldanzi (thigh) has been training regularly since Wednesday, Genoa announced.

Baldanzi was a close call last week and appears to have completely recovered from a thigh problem that sidelined him for three matches. He'll be in the mix with Vitinha, Jeff Ekhator and Ruslan Malinovskyi in a couple of roles. He has tallied at least two shots, totaling seven (two accurate), and one tackle, racking up six (four won), in three straight games (two starts), assisting twice and adding five chances created and one cross (zero accurate).