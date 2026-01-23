Baldanzi departs Roma to seek more consistent minutes following the arrivals of Donyell Malen and Robinio Vaz, but he'll have to wait to debut, as coach Daniele De Rossi stated that he's dealing with an injury. He has been sidelined for more than a month. He has scored once and added 24 shots (five on target), six chances created and 11 crosses (four accurate) in 19 appearances (nine starts). He'll divvy up minutes with Ruslan Malinovskyi, Vitinha and Mikael Egill Ellertsson at his new stop, as he can handle multiple roles.