Tommaso Baldanzi headshot

Tommaso Baldanzi Injury: Will skip season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Baldanzi won't play against Lecce on Saturday because of the flu, Genoa relayed.

Baldanzi will close his six-month spell with two assists, nine key passes, nine shots (three on target), and seven crosses (one accurate) in eight showings (five starts). Genoa will have a decision to make about his option to buy. Patrizio Masini, Stefano Sabelli and Aaron Martin will likely benefit from a few absences in this one.

Tommaso Baldanzi
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now