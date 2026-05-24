Tommaso Baldanzi Injury: Will skip season finale

Baldanzi won't play against Lecce on Saturday because of the flu, Genoa relayed.

Baldanzi will close his six-month spell with two assists, nine key passes, nine shots (three on target), and seven crosses (one accurate) in eight showings (five starts). Genoa will have a decision to make about his option to buy. Patrizio Masini, Stefano Sabelli and Aaron Martin will likely benefit from a few absences in this one.