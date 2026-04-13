Tommaso Baldanzi News: Assist Sunday

Baldanzi assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Sassuolo.

Baldanzi would find himself in a starting role Sunday after three straight games in a bench role, with the attacker playing 55 minutes. He would do well with the time and earn an assist, finding Ruslan Malinovskyi in the 18th minute. This gives him his first goal contribution with Genoa this season, only having one in his 10-game stint with Roma to begin the season.