Tommaso Baldanzi headshot

Tommaso Baldanzi News: Assists in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Baldanzi had an assist while taking two off target shots and creating two chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pisa.

Baldanzi set up Jeff Ekhator in the 41st minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Genoa in chances created. The attacker has two assists to go along with seven shots, five chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.

Tommaso Baldanzi
Genoa
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