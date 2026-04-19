Tommaso Baldanzi News: Assists in two straight
Baldanzi had an assist while taking two off target shots and creating two chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pisa.
Baldanzi set up Jeff Ekhator in the 41st minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Genoa in chances created. The attacker has two assists to go along with seven shots, five chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.
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