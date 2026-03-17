Tommaso Baldanzi News: DNP in Verona fixture

Baldanzi (thigh) was an unused sub in Monday's 2-0 victory over Verona.

Baldanzi was available after a mild thigh problem, but the coaching staff elected to give him a few more days before fielding him. Junior Messias, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Amorim got minutes over him, while Patrizio Masini was suspended. Baldanzi has registered one shot on target, five crosses (one accurate) and five tackles (two won) in three outings since heading to Genoa in January.