Tommaso Baldanzi headshot

Tommaso Baldanzi News: DNP in Verona fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Baldanzi (thigh) was an unused sub in Monday's 2-0 victory over Verona.

Baldanzi was available after a mild thigh problem, but the coaching staff elected to give him a few more days before fielding him. Junior Messias, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Amorim got minutes over him, while Patrizio Masini was suspended. Baldanzi has registered one shot on target, five crosses (one accurate) and five tackles (two won) in three outings since heading to Genoa in January.

Tommaso Baldanzi
Genoa
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