Tommaso Baldanzi News: Logs two key passes in Inter contest

Baldanzi recorded one cross (zero accurate), two tackles (one won) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Baldanzi played for about 60 minutes for the second match in a row and had a decent output in the final third, considering his team didn't generate much offense in a difficult match-up. He has tallied at least one key pass and one cross in his three appearances with Genoa, totaling four chances created, five deliveries (one accurate) and five tackles (two won).