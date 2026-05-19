Tommaso Baldanzi News: Stifled by Milan defenders

Baldanzi (thigh) had one off-target shot and 20 completed passes and drew one foul in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Milan.

Baldanzi played more than an hour after skipping three contests because of a thigh injury, but didn't get a lot going in the final third. He has fired at least one shot in his last four displays (three starts), accumulating eight attempts (two on target), assisting twice and notching five key passes and two interceptions during that stretch. Instead, he ended a three-game streak with one or more tackles in this one.