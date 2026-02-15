Tommaso Baldanzi News: Subs in late versus Cremonese

Baldanzi (calf) recorded two crosses (zero accurate), 16 passes and one chance created in 18 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Baldanzi debuted with Genoa after recovering from a calf injury and tried to provide a jolt in the final portion of the game, but he wasn't particularly effective. He might continue to be eased into action in the next couple of matches following a lengthy absence. He replaced Junior Messias in this one.