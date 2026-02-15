Tommaso Baldanzi headshot

Tommaso Baldanzi News: Subs in late versus Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Baldanzi (calf) recorded two crosses (zero accurate), 16 passes and one chance created in 18 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Baldanzi debuted with Genoa after recovering from a calf injury and tried to provide a jolt in the final portion of the game, but he wasn't particularly effective. He might continue to be eased into action in the next couple of matches following a lengthy absence. He replaced Junior Messias in this one.

Tommaso Baldanzi
Genoa
