Tommaso Baldanzi News: Turns the tide in Juventus tilt
Baldanzi had two shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-0 loss to Juventus.
Baldanzi didn't fill the stat sheet, but brought a lot of energy off the bench, although his club didn't find a goal. He'll compete with Junior Messias the rest of the way. He has notched at least one cross in five showings in a row, totaling seven deliveries (one accurate) and posting three shots (two accurate), four chances created and six tackles (three won) during that stretch.
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