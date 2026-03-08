Tommaso Barbieri News: Returns to starting lineup in Lecce game

Barbieri won three of three tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and four crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lecce.

Barbier worked his way back to the initial XI after three matches and was solid on both ends in the loss. He'll tussle for minutes with Alessio Zerbin, Romano Floriani Mussolini and Giuseppe Pezzella for two spots going forward. He has put up nine crosses (two accurate), six tackles (three won) and seven clearances in his last five appearances.