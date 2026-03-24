Tommaso Pobega Injury: Diagnosed with hip lesion

Pobega suffered a low-grande right psoas muscle strain that will require two-to-three weeks to heal, Bologna relayed.

Pobega might skip further tilts in addition to the last Serie A one and will be a close call for the Cremonese fixture right after the break. Nikola Moro and Simon Sohm are the next men up in the midfield, besides the two linchpins Remo Freuler and Lewis Ferguson.