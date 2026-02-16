Tommaso Pobega News: Completes disqualification

Pobega served a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Parma.

Pobega will be eligible to play in Monday's home contest against Udinese and will resume rotating with Lewis Ferguson and Nikola Moro next to Remo Freuler, considering the two UEFA Europa League tilts versus SK Brann. Pobega has scored and assisted once in his last five showings, adding four shots (two on target), three chances created and six tackles (two won).