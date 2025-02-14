Tommaso Pobega News: Dishes assist versus Torino

Pobega assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), one tackle (one won) and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory versus Torino.

Pobega played in a more offensive role than usual, replacing Jens Odgaard (thigh), and capitalized on it with a quality through ball for Dan Ndoye to set up the first goal of the game. It's his first helper in the season. He has scored once and added eight shots (five on target), three chances created and 10 tackles (nine won), mostly splitting time with Nikola Moro and Giovanni Fabbian, while Lewis Ferguson (thigh) is out.