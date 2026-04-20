Tommaso Pobega News: Logs three blocks against Juventus

Pobega won one of two tackles and had one off-target shots, two clearances and three blocks in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Pobega drew his second start in the last four matches, as he's rotating consistently with Nikola Moro and Simon Sohm, and mostly contributed defensively, setting a new season high in blocks. He has accounted for at least one clearance in three appearances on the trot, piling up four and posting three shots (zero on target), two key passes and three tackles (two won) over that span.