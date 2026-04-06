Tommaso Pobega headshot

Tommaso Pobega News: Makes short cameo against Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Pobega (hip) had four touches in eight minutes in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Cremonese.

Pobega recovered in a hurry, but didn't play a lot in this one. He'll have better chances of starting versus Lecce because of Lewis Ferguson's suspension. He has gotten the nod twice in his last five outings, totaling 11 tackles (two won), three shots (one on target) and seven clearances.

Tommaso Pobega
Bologna
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