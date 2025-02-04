Fantasy Soccer
Tommaso Pobega headshot

Tommaso Pobega News: Quickly returns in cup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 11:52pm

Pobega (thigh) got the start in Tuesday's Coppa Italia match against Atalanta.

Pobega was unfit to play over the weekend, but his issue was very minor and shook it off in a hurry. He'll split duties with Nikola Moro next to Remo Freuler while Lewis Ferguson (thigh) recovers. He has scored twice and posted 10 shots (seven on target), 11 tackles (nine won) and five interceptions in his last five displays (four starts).

Tommaso Pobega
Bologna
