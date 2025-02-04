Tommaso Pobega News: Quickly returns in cup game

Pobega (thigh) got the start in Tuesday's Coppa Italia match against Atalanta.

Pobega was unfit to play over the weekend, but his issue was very minor and shook it off in a hurry. He'll split duties with Nikola Moro next to Remo Freuler while Lewis Ferguson (thigh) recovers. He has scored twice and posted 10 shots (seven on target), 11 tackles (nine won) and five interceptions in his last five displays (four starts).