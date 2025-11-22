Pobega fired a left-footed strike that opened the scoring in the 54th minute before stealing the ball from an overconfident opposing defense to double his tally in the 59th of the game. He bounced back from a slow start to the campaign and earned his first two goal contributions, along with season-high marks of four tackles and two interceptions. He'll aim to carry the momentum going forward, though he might not be among his team's main offensive threats in his current position as a holding midfielder.