Tommaso Pobega News: Starts Monday
Pobega had two shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.
Pobega was in a starting role as Bologna took the field Monday, playing 56 minutes from a central midfielder role. This comes as his first start since serving a suspension, recording two shots and three tackles. He has started in 13 of his 18 appearances so far this season, recording two goals and one assist.
