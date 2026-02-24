Tommaso Pobega headshot

Tommaso Pobega News: Starts Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Pobega had two shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.

Pobega was in a starting role as Bologna took the field Monday, playing 56 minutes from a central midfielder role. This comes as his first start since serving a suspension, recording two shots and three tackles. He has started in 13 of his 18 appearances so far this season, recording two goals and one assist.

Tommaso Pobega
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now