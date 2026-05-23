Tommaso Pobega News: Strikes in Inter meeting

Pobega scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), four clearances and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Milan.

Pobega got the nod for the third game in a row and hit the net with an effort from just outside the box that was deflected by two opponents before beating the goalie. He has posted at least one tackle in his last five outings, amassing seven (four won), and one or more clearances in his final six, totaling 10. His minutes fluctuated throughout the season, and he closed with four goals, one assist, 34 shots (13 on target), 54 tackles and 39 clearances in 35 showings (23 starts).