Tommi O'Reilly News: Loaned to Doncaster

O'Reilly has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, the club announced.

O'Reilly heads out on another loan after spending last season with Crewe Alexandra, where he scored seven goals across 50 appearances. The Aston Villa academy product has also gained senior experience during previous spells with Real Union, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons since making his Villa debut in 2023. The move to Doncaster should provide O'Reilly with another opportunity to earn consistent first-team minutes and continue his development.