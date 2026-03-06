Tomoya Ando Injury: Fit to play Sunday

Ando (undisclosed) is fit for Sunday's game against Eintracht Frankfurt, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Ando is fit and available, we conducted a stress test and he responded well."

Ando missed the 1-0 win over Hoffenheim in the previous round due to a muscular problem, but the defender is set to return to the side once again. Ando had started in his previous five Bundesliga appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising if he moves back into the XI right away.