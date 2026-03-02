Tomoya Ando Injury: Misses due to muscular issues

Ando missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim due to muscular injury, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Ando was on a managed workload last week after dealing with some muscular tightness, and the coaching staff played it safe by keeping the center-back out of the squad for Saturday's 1-0 win over Hoffenheim. The expectation is that he'll be back in full team training this week and pushing to re-enter the mix for Sunday's showdown with Frankfurt. If the setback lingers and Ando needs more time, Eric Smith is next in line and ready to slot back into that deeper role at the heart of the back line.