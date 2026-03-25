Tomoya Ando Injury: Misses duty with adductor issue

Ando (adductor) did not join the Japanese national team for international duty after picking up a muscular injury, according to the club.

Ando was pulled from the Japan squad following a decision made jointly between the national team staff and St. Pauli's medical department, leaving him a doubt for the clash against Union Berlin after the international break. The defender has been an undisputed starter in St. Pauli's back three this season, and Eric Smith is expected to slot in should Ando miss time. The international break does give him extra days to recover, though his availability remains uncertain heading into the post-break fixture.