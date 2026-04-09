Tomoya Ando News: Back available moving forward

Ando (adductor) completed Wednesday's full training session without restrictions and is available for Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich, according to Hamburger Morgenpost.

Ando had missed Japan's international fixtures due to adductor discomfort, but his clean session on Wednesday is the green light St. Pauli needed heading into one of their toughest remaining fixtures. With Eric Smith (calf) unlikely for the game, Ando's return provides some much-needed depth in the back line for coach Alexander Blessin's side as they fight to survive in the Bundesliga.