Tomoya Ando News: Defensive standout in defeat

Ando registered four tackles (three won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against FC Heidenheim.

Ando led the FC St. Pauli defensive effort Saturday with four tackles (three won) and five clearances, though they were undone by a goal in each half of their 2-0 defeat to FC Heidenheim. Since missing a match due to an abductor injury, the central defender has made nine tackles (seven won) and 14 clearances across his last three appearances (three starts). Aftrer joining FC St. Pauli from Avispa Fukuoka in Japan during the winter transfer window, Ando has assisted once and made 59 clearances across 12 appearances (11 starts).