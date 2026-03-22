Tomoya Ando News: Provides first Bundesliga assist

Ando had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two off target shots, blocking a shot and making four clearances during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Freiburg.

Ando set up Danel Sinani in the 24th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading his side in shots. The assist was the first Bundesliga goal involvement for Ando as he's combined for three shots, two chances created and 12 clearances in his last three appearances.