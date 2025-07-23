Menu
Toni Fuidias News: Extends contract, loaned again

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 23, 2025

Fuidias has signed a new contract with Girona until 2027 and will spend the 2025/26 season on loan at Gimnastic de Tarragona, his parent club announced.

Fuidias was on loan at FC Cartagena during the 2024/25 season and featured in five games. The goalie will now join Gimnastic de Tarragona with the aim of playing more minutes and gaining experience in a demanding category like Primera RFEF, the third division of Spain.

