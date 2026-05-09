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Toni Martinez Injury: Scores penalty before injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Martinez (undisclosed) scored from the penalty spot before being forced off in the 67th minute of Saturday's clash against Elche with a muscular injury, according to Domingo Ortiz of Sphera Sports.

Martinez is one of Alaves' most important attacking contributors this season, sharing the club's top scorer spot alongside Lucas Boye, making his potential absence a significant blow for the final fixtures of their survival battle. The club will assess the extent of the muscular issue over the coming days before setting any return timeline, with Ibrahim Diabate expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Martinez needs to sit out any upcoming fixtures.

Toni Martinez
Deportivo Alaves
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