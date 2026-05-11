Toni Martinez Injury: Should be fit for Wednesday

Martinez (undisclosed) is expected to be an option for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to manager Quique Sanchez Flores, per Ander Barroso of Marca. "They just confirmed to me that it's nothing serious. It's a nuisance that's been dragging on for a few weeks. He is in a good moment of form, with a lot of confidence, and endures everything he can. We think it will be on Wednesday."

Martinez looked to have suffered an injury Saturday but appears to only be dealing with a minor issue following testing, as the forward has been dragging some complaints recently. The good news is he should still return to action in their midweek match, not needing much time to recover. He has not missed a start since December, so his club will be relying on him to be an option at forward heading into the final games of the season.