Toni Martinez headshot

Toni Martinez Injury: Should be fit for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Martinez (undisclosed) is expected to be an option for Wednesday's match against Barcelona, according to manager Quique Sanchez Flores, per Ander Barroso of Marca. "They just confirmed to me that it's nothing serious. It's a nuisance that's been dragging on for a few weeks. He is in a good moment of form, with a lot of confidence, and endures everything he can. We think it will be on Wednesday."

Martinez looked to have suffered an injury Saturday but appears to only be dealing with a minor issue following testing, as the forward has been dragging some complaints recently. The good news is he should still return to action in their midweek match, not needing much time to recover. He has not missed a start since December, so his club will be relying on him to be an option at forward heading into the final games of the season.

Toni Martinez
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toni Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toni Martinez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
291 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 12, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 12, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 18, 2021