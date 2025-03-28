Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Toni Martinez headshot

Toni Martinez Injury: Will be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Martinez (undisclosed) will be on the squad for Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano, manager Eduardo Coudet told media during Friday's press conference. "This is the first time this season that we don't have any injured players, so that's positive for us."

Martinez left the match against Las Palmas before the international break with an injury, but based on Coudet's words, it seems he recovered during the last two weeks. Martinez should be an option upfront, though it's unclear if he'll start or not.

Toni Martinez
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now