Toni Martinez Injury: Will be available

Martinez (undisclosed) will be on the squad for Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano, manager Eduardo Coudet told media during Friday's press conference. "This is the first time this season that we don't have any injured players, so that's positive for us."

Martinez left the match against Las Palmas before the international break with an injury, but based on Coudet's words, it seems he recovered during the last two weeks. Martinez should be an option upfront, though it's unclear if he'll start or not.