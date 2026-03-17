Toni Martinez News: Attempts three shots
Martinez registered three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Villarreal.
Martinez was Alaves' main scoring threat all game long, but he was unable to find the back of the net. The forward has five goals and two assists this season, and this has been the most productive season of his career already from a goal perspective.
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