Toni Martinez News: Available Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) has been included in the squad for Wednesday's clash against Barcelona, according to the club.
Martinez's return to the matchday squad is an encouraging development after the minor issue that had raised concerns following Saturday's match. The forward has been a consistent presence in the starting lineup since December, and his availability gives coach Quique Sanchez Flores a reliable attacking option heading into a demanding fixture against the league champions.
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