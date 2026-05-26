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Toni Martinez News: Ends brilliant campaign with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Martinez ended the season on a high with another goal, capping off an impressive campaign for a forward who had barely featured last season with only nine starts. This time around he was one of the most crucial and decisive players for his side, scoring 14 goals and adding three assists across 32 starts, numbers that made him the fifth highest scorer in Alaves history in the top division and played a key role in helping the club survive relegation after a tough battle in recent weeks.

Toni Martinez
Deportivo Alaves
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