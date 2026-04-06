Toni Martinez News: Equalizes on Sunday
Martinez scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Osasuna.
Martinez netted the equalizer in the 44th minute assisted by Antonio Blanco. Martinez made 11 passes and also won a critical penalty in the 89th minute. He has carried on his run of form from before the international break and is up to 11 goal contributions for the campaign.
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