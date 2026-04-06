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Toni Martinez News: Equalizes on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 6:31am

Martinez scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Osasuna.

Martinez netted the equalizer in the 44th minute assisted by Antonio Blanco. Martinez made 11 passes and also won a critical penalty in the 89th minute. He has carried on his run of form from before the international break and is up to 11 goal contributions for the campaign.

Toni Martinez
Deportivo Alaves
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