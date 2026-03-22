Toni Martinez News: Nets brace

Martinez was injured and subbed out in the 94th minute of Sunday's 4-3 win against Celta Vigo. He scored two goals and assisted once from six shots and two chances created before exiting the match.

Toni Martinez spearheaded a comeback for Alaves, scoring twice and providing an assist. In the first-half stoppage time, he pulled one back following a pass from Angel Perez, before returning the favor by assisting Angel Perez in the 50th minute. Martinez then scored the equalizer in the 74th minute from an Abderrahman Rebbach assist to complete the three-goal recovery. Beyond Martinez's offensive output, he contributed two tackles and a clearance, reaching 10 goal contributions for the campaign.