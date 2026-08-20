Toni Martinez News: No shots on target
Martinez registered four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Martinez had chances but did not put any of his four shots on frame in a 1-1 draw. He's going to need to be more efficient to get past a Villarreal defense which only conceded 46 times in 38 LaLiga games last season.
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