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Toni Martinez News: No shots on target

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Martinez registered four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Martinez had chances but did not put any of his four shots on frame in a 1-1 draw. He's going to need to be more efficient to get past a Villarreal defense which only conceded 46 times in 38 LaLiga games last season.

Toni Martinez
Deportivo Alaves
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