Toni Martinez News: Scores late in Tuesday's loss
Martinez scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Madrid.
Martinez scored another goal Tuesday, a strike in the 93rd minute assisted by Ander Guevara right before the final whistle. Although the goal didn't impact the result of the match, it marked his ninth goal of the season including his fourth in his last four matches. It came on one of his six shots -- the third time in his last four matches with six attempts -- and he put a season-high four shots on target.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toni Martinez See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season272 days ago
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsSeptember 12, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 12, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 18, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toni Martinez See More