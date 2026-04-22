Toni Martinez News: Scores late in Tuesday's loss

Martinez scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Martinez scored another goal Tuesday, a strike in the 93rd minute assisted by Ander Guevara right before the final whistle. Although the goal didn't impact the result of the match, it marked his ninth goal of the season including his fourth in his last four matches. It came on one of his six shots -- the third time in his last four matches with six attempts -- and he put a season-high four shots on target.