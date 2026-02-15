Toni Martinez headshot

Toni Martinez News: Scores one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Martinez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Martinez scores the lone goal for Alaves on Saturday, recording three goals in the last six La Liga appearances. He is trending upward with two goals scored and one assist in the last four appearances, recording six shots on target, seven key passes and five tackles won in that span.

Toni Martinez
Deportivo Alaves
